Regent Street to mark Chinese New Year with wishing trees

Regent Street is celebrating Chinese New Year with a nod to the ancient tradition of Wishing Trees, in honour of the Year of the Rooster.

Synonymous with luck and good fortune, hanging hopes for the coming year on Wishing Trees is said to help encourage dreams to come true.

On 28 January, Regent Street will display two bonsai trees and encourage visitors to pick a red envelope hanging from the trees, for the chance to win a range of surprises from gift cards, bespoke gift sets and exclusive discounts across Regent Street’s premium stores, bars, restaurants and salons. The trees will be located on Glasshouse Street and Heddon Street and will be available for 'picking' from 10am-5pm.

Shoppers can also join in a special QR code hunt, to unlock more exclusive offers and surprises across Regent Street.

Hamleys staged a takeover on Regent Street last year, with an all-day toy parade. Regent Street was also filled with a fleet of large-scale 'spirits' that soared along the length of the street, referencing contemporary art, culture and British design, as part of its Christmas lights display in 2016.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.











