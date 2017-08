Refinery29, the WPP-backed digital media company, is hosting its first experiential event in the UK with cosmetics brand Nars.

"Power mouth" is a female-led art exhibition that explores "the ideas of power, strength, and self-expression" to celebrate the launch of Nars' Powermatte Lip Pigment.

The event will showcase talent from five emerging female artists. It will feature a "mix of bold abstract art, audacious photography, captivating live installations, and vibrant portraitures".

The show will be curated by Refinery29 and Nars founder and creative director François Nars and launches next week.