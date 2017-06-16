Reeves celebrates new look with immersive relaunch event

Art tool brand Reeves celebrated its new brand look with an event that took place yesterday (15 June) which featured an immersive photo experience and real-time build of an art installation.

Reeves' relaunch event took place at London’s Dalston Roof Park, the site of one of the original Reeves colour mixing factories. The brand partnered with illustrator and printmaker Elliot Kruszynski to host an immersive photo experience and inspire guests guests to play a part in building a real-time art installation.

The brand's contemporary new look aims to reposition the brand and enable it to reach a wider audience. Packaging now features a contemporary design with a new ‘r’ in the Reeves logo, in a bid to create more consistency across the full product range. Reeves hopes to retain its playful tone of voice, intending to add more energy across its products.

Daniel Mark Carr, global brand manager at Reeves, said: "These days, creativity means so much more than ‘fine art’, and while consumers are increasingly embracing their creative side, we want to be able to encourage more of that. From 1766 when William Reeves invented the watercolor paint pallet that allowed people to paint outside of the studio, Reeves has been at the forefront of enabling creativity. As we enter this exciting new period, Reeves will continue to empower consumers, harness creativity and inspire personal self expression."

Elliot Kruszynski, illustrator and printmaker, added: "Art and artists can too often take themselves too seriously; it’s not about planning for months and painstakingly executing a piece but taking inspiration from everywhere and just getting stuck in. I don’t like to plan stuff out because creativity is a state of mind - it’s not about right or wrong, and it certainly isn’t a qualification. The Reeves rebrand champions this idea and that’s why I’m excited to be working with them this year to spread the message throughout the UK."

More: Maynards launched a sweet-themed art gallery today (16 June) with iconic artworks made using the brand's products. In March, House of Peroni unveiled an art-themed experience, where guests could virtually step inside the artworks.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



