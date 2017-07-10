Red Stripe invites live audience to join This Feeling TV

Beer brand Red Stripe is inviting a live audience to take part in its next instalment of Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV.

Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV aims to be a music show for the digital age, giving bands a platform to perform and reversing the current trend that's seen the closure of shows such as Top of the Pops, The Chart Show and T4.

Red Stripe launched This Feeling TV in April with a live event and the music experience is set to return on 19 July. Guests are invited to form part of a live studio audience as they film the second show.

The first show featured music from Slaves and Tom Grennan, as well as interviews with Carl Barat from The Libertines and actor Martin Compston, and fans are being told to expect more of the same. The event will take place on 19 July at Nambucca on Holloway Road, north London.

More: Last week, Selfridges announced it would stage a series of live music events as part of its 'Music Matters' campaign. In May, the BBC launched a new music event called 'BBC Music Introducing hosts Amplify'.

