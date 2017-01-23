R. White's lemonade launches experiential university tour

Britvic-owned lemonade brand R. White's has kicked off an experiential tour to showcase its new packaging and flavours to university students.

At a number of UK universities, students will have the chance to sample R. White's new flavours, which include pear and elderflower and raspberry, as well as the classic cloudy lemonade flavour.

The tour, which launches today (23 January), is also giving students the chance to have their picture taken on top of a penny farthing, while dressed in Victorian clothing. The penny farthing represents R. White's new brand icon.

In addition, the experiential tour will include a modular expandable bar, created for Britvic by agency Savvy, and a photobooth experience featuring historical backdrops put together by image marketing agency Pictures Experience.

Students will be able to have their pictures taken against the backdrop, and can view the results immediately via the campaign's microsite, with the option to share them on social media.

This campaign follows R. White's Victorian rebrand in November last year.

Nad Hussain, national account manager at Britvic Soft Drinks, said: "R. White’s Lemonade has a long history and is made using traditional craft methods; at the same time, the brand has evolved to match the tastes and attitudes of today’s generation. So the idea of using the latest high-tech cameras and sophisticated image manipulation technology to put R. White’s fans actually on our brand icon, the penny farthing, is a magical way to create content they will want to share with their friends and family."

Gosia Kalicka, director of Pictures Experience, added: "Everyone loves sharing images on social media, but we wanted to give them something a little different to post on their favourite sites which also supports the new R. White’s brand identity and positioning and is completely trackable."

The tour will visit the universities of Essex, Exeter, Nottingham, Hertfordshire and Chester between now and 2 February.

In September, Britvic created the Winking Pig, a mixer pop-up bar, at last year's London Cocktail Week. In December, Schweppes hosted a pop-up bar featuring masterclass sessions to show guests how to add a twist to a classic cocktail ahead of the Christmas and New Year party season.

