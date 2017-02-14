Puma launches experiential hub as part of 'Do You' campaign

Sports brand Puma has teamed up with agency Urban Nerds to stage a 24-hour experiential hub, designed as a platform for female empowerment.

The experiential hub forms part of Puma's wider 'Do You' campaign, which aims to support and empower women through sport. Puma launched the 'Do You' campaign in 2016, as a response to a shift in the female consumer mindset, and as a means of showcasing that the only way to truly be yourself is to 'Do You'.

Puma's Do You hub will take place on 9 March, the day after International Women's Day, and will feature experiences including fitness training, fashion styling and a party finale. Each event will be led by strong female icons who embody the 'Do You' ethos.

Football sessions will be led by international stars from the team of UK women’s football club, Arsenal Ladies, while running and training sessions will be headed up by the founder of Fem Power UK, Melissa Weldon, alongside medal-winning boxer Lisa Moore.

Fashion styling and photography sessions are to be hosted by Puma’s very own Female Movement, a grassroots collective of inspirational characters who set out to define success and expression on their own terms. As the grand finale, the brand will host a party at the Do You hub which will showcase some of London's best female DJs and music talents on the scene right now.

Creative agency Urban Nerds is behind the production and curation of the event, and has been working with Puma during the wider 'Do You' campaign since last summer.

Last year, Urban Nerds' Luke Hodson bagged a place on Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

