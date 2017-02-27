Pulse Group and TBA make Sunday Times' SME Export Track 100

Agencies Pulse Group and TBA have been listed in the Sunday Times' 100 fastest-growing small and medium-sized (SME) exporters, which was released yesterday (26 February).

The list ranks Britain's fastest-growing small and medium-sized (SME) exporters, by curating data on which have the biggest increase in international sales over a two-year period.

Both Pulse Group and TBA have been included in this years list; Pulse Group came in at 92 while TBA was awarded a rank of 84.

Pulse Group saw a significant sales increase in 2015, due to the growth in its Dubai and London offices. The agency secured contracts with Dubai Holding, a global investment conglomerate operating in 21 countries, and worked with the brand to create an immersive experience for VIP guests looking to purchase a Jumeirah Hills Palace.

Also in 2015, London Pulse secured the contract with the RFU to design and implement the VIP

Tournament Guest Programme during the Rugby World Cup, which took place that year.

TBA has helped brands such as P&G, Jaguar Land Rover and Diageo reach and expand their audiences. The agency also won accounts with Citi and Kietel One, which enabled its international sales to hit £4.2m in 2015.

Gareth Oakley, managing director of SME banking at Lloyds Banking Group, the title sponsor, commented: "For businesses that take the leap to trade overseas, the rewards can be significant – the strong growth achieved by this year’s SME Export Track 100 is proof of that. At Lloyds Banking Group we are committed to helping businesses scale-up and trade internationally, and have pledged to help 5,000 first-time exporters every year until 2020 in support of this."

Other notable companies in the list are events communciations agency, Touch Associates (31); drinks brand Fentimans (No. 30); and visual effects agency Glassworks (76).

