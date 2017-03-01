Produce UK appoints new chairman

Chris Wood has joined Produce UK as chairman, following a year at the agency in a consultancy role.

Wood was previously managing director at Cake and left at the end of 2013 to establish executive coaching practice Kelling Wood Associates. Prior roles include director stints at Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Burston Marsteller.

Produce UK managing director Catherine Borowski said: "Chris’s counsel over the past 12 months has been invaluable. His industry knowledge is unparalleled and his insight and guidance has directly contributed to our growth. I’m really looking forward to working with Chris as we take the agency to the next level in 2017 and beyond."

Wood added: "It was tremendously satisfying to work with Produce on a consultancy basis in 2016, a year of fantastic growth, and I’m delighted to formalise my involvement at an outstanding events agency that is inspired by Catherine’s genuine artistic creativity and has unrivalled placemaking expertise."

The appointment is part of a wider agency growth strategy and follows the recent appointment of Neil Mortimer, formerly at HSE Cake.

More: Last year Produce delivered the Hyundai 'fan dome' experience for Euro 2016.

Event TV: The Produce UK story

