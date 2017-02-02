PrettyGreen strengthens events offering with new hire

Brand experience agency PrettyGreen has appointed Emma Carson to the role of account director, as it aims to expand the agency's communications and events offering.

Carson has eight years of experience working in consumer and entertainment PR, and has worked with brands in the F&B, retail, TV, live and celebrity sectors. Her former clients include the likes of Beano, OpenTable, Badger Ale, Sailor Jerry and Mountain Warehouse, and she has also worked on projects for TV clients such as Sky Atlantic, Watch and Channel 4.

PrettyGreen has appointed Carson to work across the agency's communications and events clients, which include Nando’s. She will report to head of events Kate Umfreville and director of entertainment Alice Caldwell.

PrettyGreen's founder Mark Stringer said: "Emma’s a great addition to PrettyGreen bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge of PR and events to the agency; she has worked with some fantastic brands and personalities which will really help us deliver exciting creative work for our clients."

Carson added: "I have always admired PrettyGreen and I jumped at the opportunity to join them. They have a great list of clients and have created some fantastic campaigns so I’m really looking forward to working with them."

In December, it was announced that PrettyGreen had been appointed by Haymarket Media Group as the experience partner for the launch of Campaign Underground. Earlier in January, Jewellery brand Pandora tasked the agency with its Valentine's activation.

