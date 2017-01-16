Pop-up retreats created for Wales' Year of Legends campaign

The Welsh Government's Tourism Product Innovation Fund is part-funding a pop-up boutique hotel that will showcase the best landscapes and experiences that Wales has to offer.

The Epic Retreats hotel, a partnership between Best of Weales, Cambria Tours and George + Tomos Architects, will feature eight boutique cabins that will be set up at three secret locations in Wales - one by the sea, a second in the mountains and the third at a heritage location. The project is part of Year of Legends, the theme for the Welsh Government's tourism marketing campaign for 2017.

Less than 200 bookings will be available, meaning a select few will get the opportunity to stay in the three locations with unparalleled views of the Welsh landscape.They will be treated to unique Welsh experiences during their stay inspired by their location– from sea fishing and beer tasting to having meals prepared by top Welsh chefs.

The eight structures will include Arthur's Cave, inspired by the legend of King Arthur, Black Hat, with a dome roof allowing for stargazing opportunities, Cabin in the Woods, a nature-inspired building which explores the theme of the 'animated forest' and Dragon's Eye, an eye-shaped pod with walls covered with recycled plastic in the shape of a dragon's scales. The remaining four cabins include Little Dragon, with a design drawn from Wales' industrial past, the Miner's Hut - a tribute to Wales' mining industry, Skyhut, which will replicate the experience of sleeping out under the night sky and Slate Cabin, based on the material Wales is built on and of - slate.

Best of Wales director, Llion Pughe, said: "With three incredible locations, an exciting programme of activities and eight unique buildings, Epic Retreats will celebrate the best Wales has to offer during 2017 - the Year of Legends. Our passion for Wales and its history has provided a great source of inspiration for this project and we look forward to giving guests the opportunity to wake up to Wales in the country’s first ever boutique pop-up glamping hotel."

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, added: "Wales’s tourism strategy emphasises the need to create high quality and distinctive accommodation for visitors to enjoy."The arrival of Epic Retreats and its unique glamping pods will allow people the chance to experience Wales like never before."

A giant smoke-breathing dragon landed on the banks of Caerphilly Castle to mark the launch of the Welsh Government-backed Historic Adventures campaign last year, led by environment service Cadw.

More: Destination: We're all off to...Cardiff

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.