Pop Tarts café opens in New York's Times Square

Kellogg's-owned food brand Pop Tarts has created a pop-up café in New York's Times Square, serving guests classic New York dishes with a twist.

The Pop Tarts café launched yesterday (21 February) and will remain open until 26 February. Guests will be able to experience Pop Tarts beyond the toaster, as the brand will putting a sweet twist on New York classics such as pizza, cheesecake and burritos.

Diners will be able to enjoy dishes such as a Pop Tarts Pizza, which features a Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts crust topped with strawberry sauce and fruity 'pepperoni'; and Tarty Tacos, which use Crumbled Frosted Cookies & Creme Pop-Tarts as 'ground beef,' strawberry-sriracha salsa and coconut 'lettuce' delivered in cinnamon-sugar-dusted tortillas.

Fans of the brand will also be able to order traditional Pop Tarts from an a-la-carte menu, which includes 18 different flavours.

In addition, Pop Tarts will be teaming up with UberEats for a one time event on 24 February. The brands will come together to offer college students unable to make it to the café a free Pop Tarts burrito delivered directly to their door. The offer will be valid between 8-10pm, and will deliver to 600 students on six NYC campuses when the app is opened on university grounds.

Last year, Kellogg's opened its own branded café in New York, inviting guests to try dishes featuring Kellogg's cereals. In October, Quaker Oats launched a porridge café, serving a different flavour porridge every half hour.

