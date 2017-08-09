Pop 'n Sprinkle and Vue team up for sampling activity

9 August 2017, by Hannah Ellison, Be the First to Comment

Pop 'n Sprinkle, a start-up popcorn brand, has partnered with Vue Cinemas to offer customers a free sample.

The brand has enlisted the help of Street PR to stage the sampling activations at six venues in Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

Brand ambassadors will be on hand to introduce film fans to Pop'n Sprinkle, giving them the chance to mix and match the flavours to create different taste combinations. Flavours include salt and vinegar, candy caramel, cheesy onion, sweet chilli, creamy butter and sour cream and chive.

Pop 'n Sprinkle has been created by Shannon Teague and Michèle Duplessis. Teague said: "We were accustomed to flavoured popcorn from a very young age. We loved the popcorn at cinemas almost more than the actual movie itself.

"After moving to the UK a few years ago you can imagine our disappointment when we realised there were only two options and we decided to do something about it."

