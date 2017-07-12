Polaroid celebrates 80th anniversary with pop-up

Instant camera brand Polaroid is celebrating its 80th anniversary by launching its first ever pop-up shop in Boxpark Shoreditch.

Polaroid's pop-up will invite guests to discover vintage Polaroid models, as well as get an insight into the brand's vision for the future with next generation products that have not yet been released.

The pop-up will be open from 25-28 July and will feature demonstrations of the latest polaroid products, including the Polaroid Print Store App, which allows consumers to order packs of classic Polaroid prints in a keepsake box.

Visitors will get a first look at the Polaroid Pop instant digital camera and Polaroid Hoop intelligent home camera, as well as having the opportunity to win Polaroid prizes throughout the duration of the pop-up.

More: In December, Kodak launched a week-long photography pop-up which offered guests creative expertise. In May, Beefeater staged Instagram workshops as part of the brand's London Tonic Series.

