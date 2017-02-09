Polar Black Events reports 68% profit growth

Agency Polar Black Events has reported a gross profit of £760,000 for 2016 - an increase of 68% year-on-year.

Polar Black Events achieved a gross profit of £760,000 in 2016, compared to £520,000 in 2015. The brand experience agency is forecasting similar profit growth for 2017.

Last year, the agency secured new business with Bulgari, Kering Luxury Group, Clarins, Investec, Louis XIII, and Malone Souliers. Major clients include MHUK, LVMH, Richemont and Patek Philippe.

Future work in the next two weeks includes key projects during London Fashion Week and a large project at Harrods.

Louisa Preskett Mobbs, director and co-founder of Polar Black Events, said: "We moved offices in March 2016. Shoreditch is increasingly a hub for creativity and design. We work with premium brands and are constantly asked by our clients to bring innovative concepts and ideas to the table. Being based in Shoreditch and inspired by all that the area offers, we are able to remain at the forefront of art, design and creativity."

She added: "2016 saw a lot of repeat business and we retained our existing client base, as well as adding a number of big clients."

Last year Polar Black worked with whisky brand Glenmorangie to create its Beyond The Cask pop-up bar in London's Soho.

