Pococello embarks on tour of London

Limoncello brand Pococello is set to embark on a tour of London this summer, giving Londoners a taste of the Amalfi coast.

Pococello will set off in a branded Piaggo Apé vehicle tomorrow (8 June) and will visit a number of London's drinking spots until 1 July.

Guests are invited to try Pococello's cocktail creations, which include South Coasts, the brand's twist on the classic Negroni and its signature Poco-tonics. Pococello will also be serving classic hog roasts and musical entertainment.

Participating bars include The Duke of Sussex, The Lillie Langtry, The Colton Arms and selected Albion bar sites across London.

In April, Pococello brought an Italian food and drink experience to east London.

