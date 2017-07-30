Playmobil launches 'Play Zone' campaign

Toy brand Playmobil has launched 'play zones' at Intu shopping centres this summer, in a bid to drive brand engagement among Intu's high footfall of shoppers.

Playmobil play zones will be available at all Intu shopping centres, including Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside and Intu Metrocentre, for a two week period. Having launched on 29 July, the play zones form part of Intu's summer activity line-up, as well as giving Playmobil the opportunity to reach a high number of families during the school holidays.

The play zones feature a range of Playmobil toys and children will have the chance to leave with a gift from the brand. This latest partnership between Intu and Playmobil follows a successful activation at the end of 2016, when the two brands joined forces to create a unique Christmas grotto experiences for customers at eight Intu centres.

Jamie Dickinson, marketing manager at Playmobil, said: "Intu’s nationwide portfolio of popular shopping centres is the perfect platform for us to bring children a special PLAYMOBIL experience this summer."

Roger Binks, customer experience director at Intu, said: "We’re looking forward to revisiting our successful Christmas partnership with PLAYMOBIL with a fantastic new summer experience that will see another top brand take advantage of intu’s prime locations and 400 million customer visits a year to drive an effective level of brand engagement. 70 per cent of intu customers are from a family demographic so we’ve worked closely with Playmobil to put together this activity that will help them to flourish in our centres and bring a smile to the face of our customers."

Playmobil's play zones will run until 13 August.

In May, Intu released origami 'Money Birds' into 14 of its shopping centres across the UK following research which shows that finding money is Britain's most joyful surprise. Last month, Krispy Kreme toured a giant Las Vegas-style slot machine throughout Intu shopping centres.

