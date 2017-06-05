Pizza Hut to activate at Upload 2017

Pizza Hut Restaurants UK has been announced as Upload's first headline sponsor, which will include experiential activity.

Pizza Hut is aiming to engage with online audiences through its sponsorship of Upload 2017, which will bring together gaming, music and comedy creators for an audience of thousands of millennials on 9-10 September at Tobacco Dock in London.

The deal includes branding rights, a presence in the main gaming hall at the event and a competition for fans to meet popular video gamers, The Sidemen. Pizza Hut will give fans exclusive access to behind the scenes footage plus interviews with The Sidemen, generating legacy content that will be seeded out on the brand’s channels, as well as to The Sidemen’s 31 million combined YouTube subscribers and 7 million Twitter followers.

The 'Taste Freedom’ campaign aims to inspire key audiences to re-evaluate Pizza Hut Restaurants as a dining option by raising awareness of its ongoing restaurant refurbishment programme to drive footfall.



Sonya Mooney, digital campaigns manager at Pizza Hut, said: "This sponsorship is part of our ongoing commitment to take our new look, new menu and new vibe to the next level by promoting freedom from every day routine to millennial audiences.

"Upload attracts thousands of freedom-seeking individuals who we’ll engage with, by working closely with Sidemen to produce content that truly resonates with the consumer. Being the first casual dining brand to sponsor Upload will also increase brand appraisal among the online community."

The Sidemen will also take over the Strand Hut on Wednesday 28 June, kicking-off the partnership with an exclusive VIP event.

The campaign has been created by communications agency Tangerine. It has also been brought to live with support from agencies Lexis and Amaze.

In March, Pizza Hut announced that it had sealed a summer-long partnership with Ibiza Rocks to take its 'Taste Freedom' campaign to the next level.

