Pimm's celebrates Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Spirit brand Pimm's is celebrating as an official partner of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with a special bar and pop-ups.

Pimm's will celebrate Wimbledon with the launch of 'Pimm's Wimbledon Bar' which will appear on the terrace of Selfridges Roof Deck Restaurant and Bar from 3 July. Tennis fans will be able to watch live coverage of The Championships while enjoying a glass of Pimm's.

In addition, Pimm's bars will be popping up across London and South East England throughout summer, giving consumers a chance to further enjoy the brand's offering. Wimbledon's Ivy Café will be serivng an exclusive Pimm's cocktail, 'The Pimmbledon', as well as the classic Pimm's drink.

Elly Martin, senior brand manager for Pimm’s in Europe, said: "We are incredibly proud to be an official partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, a long-standing British sporting institution, and are looking forward to once again serving up the perfect Pimm’s O’Clock for tennis fans throughout The Championships."

More: The Kraken Rum is currently rolling out its Kraken Freaky Tiki bar across UK festivals this summer. Campari's Koko Kanu Rum has launched its Frequent Flyers Cocktail Club, which will run throughout July.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.