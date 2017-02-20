Pilgrim's Choice and Choco Leibniz activate at food roadshow

Brands such as Pilgrim's Choice Cheese, Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Biscuits, L'Or Coffee and Kumala Reserve Wines have been announced as partners to the 'Dinner to Dine for' roadshow.

The roadshow will kick off at the end of this month, and will feature three travelling 'Big Night In' roadshows. The annual Dinner to Dine For event is returning for its fourth year, and this year will advocate the idea that 'Together is Better for a Big Night In'.

Organised by Brand Belief, the roadshow will aim to bring the fun and enjoyment of indulging in an ‘at-home’ big night in and has brought together a mix of food and drink sponsors for consumers to enjoy when dining at home.

Kicking off on 23 February, the show will visit 40 large format Tesco stores, as well as a Tesco HQ in Welwyn Garden City, and Waterloo and Victoria railway stations.

The roadshow will run for four weeks, and expects to engage with 400,000 consumers as it travels around the UK. Guests will be able to enjoy tasty morsels from the campaign's partners, as they experience the idea of a 'Big Night In'.

Julien Lacrampe, trade marketing manager at Bahlsen, said: "We are delighted to be involved in this year’s Dinner To Dine For RoadShow and are excited to announce that our Choco Leibniz range is sponsoring as the ‘Official Chocolate’. We look forward to sharing our indulgent biscuits with even more people and driving new customers to the brand. Consumers should also keep an eye out on TV for our #biscuitcase detective-themed advert, which will be running on air at the same time as the roadshow."

Brian George, managing director at Brand Belief, said: "Focused on Big Night In and ‘at home’ meal-treats, we decided to move our award-winning Dinner to Dine For from October to February so as to follow-on from the Valentine’s Day celebrations and recognising that the months of February and March tend, due to the weather, more likely to be stay in times, prior to Easter and the Spring. So we’ve assembled a great and highly relevant group of brilliant brands that fit the Big Night In occasion perfectly."

Last year's event saw brands such as Cathedral City, Carte Noire and Clover take part in an 'Its Lunchtime' roadshow, which visited eight locations around the UK. On 24 February, Selfridges will be staging a a food waste-themed pop-up in collaboration with New York's Blue Hill restaurants.

