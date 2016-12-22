In pictures: William Grant & Sons' Ancient Reserves pop-up

The pop-up, which opened on 12 December, is running until the 23 December in Islington, London. It features the Ancient Reserves portfolio, comprised of exclusive whiskies such as Ailsa Bay, The Girvan Patent Still, Rare Cask Reserves and Kininvie.

The quirky pop-up is also featuring other speciality whisky-themed gifts while experts are on-hand to help guests find the perfect whisky. Throughout the day, an array of services are available – from bottle engraving and in-store gift-wrapping to expert advice and tastings. In the evening, the space is transformed into an intimate venue for a handful of one-off whisky events, including an innovative tea and whisky pairing session led by Miss Whisky and Benjamin and Blum Teas.

William Grant & Sons whisky brands Glenfiddich and The Balvenie have partnered with Knightsbridge restaurant The Rib Room and Terrace to create a cosy Scottish retreat, which will remain open until the 25 January. In October, its Drambuie brand brought its Brass & Crimson tour to London to coincide with London Cocktail Week.

