In pictures: Walt Disney Studios creates pirate-themed art installation

Pirates arrived on the British coastline to mark the launch of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.

The pirate statues, which emerged from the sea, were part of an art installation unveiled yesterday (25 May) by Walt Disney Studios to promote the forthcoming movie. The activity was run together with agency Taylor Herring.

The statues were spotted on Brighton Beach, at Birling Gap, the Seven Sisters in Eastbourne and at HMNB Portsmouth Harbour. They were installed under the cover of night and were revealed at low tide the following morning. The two-metre-high statues portray the new characters from the film - the crew of the fearsome Spanish pirate-hunter Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, and his shipmates Magda and Lasaro.

The figurines, specially commissioned by Disney, stunned dog-walkers along Eastbourne’s iconic Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs. Beachgoers enjoying a spot of sunshine were given a surprise on Brighton beach, whilst naval officers and fishermen at Portsmouth Harbour looked on as they spotted the sculptures bursting from the sea.

The figures were created by a dedicated team of sculptors who took six weeks to build the swashbuckling statues. The intricate designs were painted and sculpted by hand, featuring life-like attributes with flowing hair and accurate costumes from the film.

Hollywood producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, said: "The UK has always had a special place within the Pirates of the Caribbean history, having filmed here many times. Therefore, it is a fitting tribute to have the fearsome crew of our terrifying new villain, Captain Salazar, descend on the shorelines of Great Britain to celebrate the launch of the new film."

The fifth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge follows the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow, as he returns to the seas to face his old nemesis Salazar, a pirate captain who has escaped the Devil’s Triangle and is determined to kill every pirate at sea.

Last month crisp brand Pringles launched a flavour cloud with TV personality Kelly Brook at Potters Field park in London. Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2', M&M's and Marvel teamed up to promote the film, treating New York commuters to a Marvel Studios' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' experience by creating a fully branded subway car.