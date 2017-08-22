In pictures: Vita Coco's palm tree forest

Vita Coco, the coconut water brand, is taking its palm tree forest experience across the country to Manchester and Birmingham.

The brand staged the stunt, created by Halo, on London's southbank last week with 35 palm trees, of which one was ten feet tall where visitors could pour their own coconut water by the touch of a button. More than 18,000 cartons of the drink were dispensed over two days.

It will set up in Birmingham and Manchester next week.

The brand wants to create a "tranquill retreat" for people in cities. The palm trees are a nod to those it grows in Brazil.

Last year, Vita Coco hosted a beach experience in London.

