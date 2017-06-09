In pictures: Virgin Sport stages election-themed race

Virgin Sport staged an election-themed race today (9 June) ahead of the brand's 10K run in Westminster on 9 July.

Virgin Sport took advantage of the election coverage today by staging a race featuring lookalikes of British Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn.

The two political leaders could be seen working up a sweat around the capital in a bid to promote Virgin Sport's 10K run on 9 July, which will take place in Westminster. The route will start in London Piccadilly, and will take runners down the embankment past sights such as Big Ben, Trafalgar Square and Westminster Abbey.

