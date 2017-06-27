In pictures: Transformers installations appear in London

In celebration of the latest Transformers movie, artist Darryl Jones has created Transformers figurines and placed them at iconic London landmarks.

Artist Darryl Jones marked the release of the latest film in the Transformers franchise – Transformers: The Last Knight – by creating installations of the Transformers themselves, including Sqweeks, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock.

They were placed at iconic London landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Parliament building, and could be seen snacking on fish and chips along the Thames, jumping on board busy tubes and cooling off in the Trafalgar Square fountain.

The figurines also paid a visit to the National Gallery, joined in with London's buskers and attempted daring kickflicks with skateboarders at the skating spot in Southbank.

More: A stuntman scaled some of London's tallest buildings last week, in a bid to promote Marvel Studios' latest Spider-Man film.

Last month, Walt Disney Studios marked the launch of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge with an art installation featuring pirates emerging from the sea.

