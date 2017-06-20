In pictures: Time Out's floating cinema

Publisher Time Out launched a floating cinema experience last week, giving guests the opportunity to watch classic films while sailing down the River Thames.

Time Out's 'Movies on the River' experience, in collaboration with City Cruises, kicked off on 15 June with a screening of Jaws, and guests were able to enjoy the shark-based classic whilst on the top deck of a boat as it cruised down London's River Thames.

Guests boarded the boat by the Tower of London, before it headed to Tower Bridge and then east towards the Isle of Dogs and Greenwich. The boat features an open air deck where the films are screened, so Londoners can enjoy the sites of the city as they sail along the river.

The sailing cinema is running five nights a week - Tuesday to Saturday - until the end of July, and films being shown include Mary Poppins, Notting Hill, Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, When Harry Met Sally and La La Land.

More: Earlier this month, Grey Goose announced a partnership with Rooftop Film Club for a summer-long film series. In May, NME teamed up with BFI to launch CineJam, an experience combining film and live music.

