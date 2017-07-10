In pictures: Talk Talk and Samsung at House Festival

Talk Talk and Samsung worked with experiential agency Undercurrent to create brand activations at House Festival, which took place last week in London.

House Festival, which took place at Marble Hill House on 6 July, featured a Cuban Fiesta-themed activation from Talk Talk. Developed by Undercurrent, the space featured a retro Cuban car photo booth and palm trees.

The agency also created Samsung's area, which used its new S8 and S8+ products to design a Provence-themed area, complete with flower photo wall and immersive Provence-themed VR experience.

Both spaces aimed to convey brand messages around innovation and included a range of creative technologies to keep festival-goers engaged.

More: In December, Undercurrent launched a branded content agency, The Drop, which provides full-service video and content production for clients. In April, Samsung celebrated the launch of the Galaxy S8 by touring a giant smartphone throughout the UK.



