In pictures: Syfy's Midnight Texas food truck

NBCUniversal channel Syfy hosted a food truck experience for media and influencers to celebrate the premiere of its new series, Midnight Texas.

The 'Food and Fortune' truck activation, staged by agency PrettyGreen, took place in London yesterday (27 July), ahead of the first episode airing that evening at 9pm on Syfy. It offered a taste of Texas BBQ, with sliders provided by Breddos Tacos, while guests also had the opportunity to have their fortunes told by psychic Ryan Gooding.

Syfy fans will also be able to experience the ‘Food and Fortune Truck’ at the London Film & Comic Con Festival at Olympia London tomorrow (29 July).

Midnight, Texas is a new supernatural thriller is based on the best-selling book series by critically acclaimed writer Charlaine Harris, author of the novels that inspired True Blood, with the action in a remote town in Texas where nothing is what it seems.

Last month, Universal Channel celebrated the UK launch of new TV show 'Chance' with a dating event that matched guests together based on morals. Last year, Alibi, UKTV's crime drama channel, launched Framed, the world's first interactive murder mystery escape room to be streamed live on Facebook.

