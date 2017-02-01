In pictures: Swiss International refines British queuing techniques

Swiss International Airlines (Swiss) staged a ski-themed event last weekend, which aimed to set a world record for the longest ski lift queue.

By conducting research on 2,000 UK adults, the airline found that, on average, Brits spend more than 52 working days queuing during their lifetime.

The study also found that the biggest queuing locations in Britain are supermarkets and post offices and common pet peeves include people cutting into the queue, not moving up in a timely fashion and saving a place for someone else.

On Saturday (28 January) Swiss landed in London for a winter wonderland experience, which saw a Swiss etiquette expert attempt to refine British characteristics, as well as give tips on how to queue for a ski-lift, how to safely carry skis, the best piste poses and managing après-ski chat.

The activation also gave guests the chance to take part in the world record for the longest ski-lift queue, with the brand onsite to treat participants to Swiss hot chocolate and biscuits.

In December, the airline staged a winter-themed activation in London which challenged guests to a snowball throwing contest. Earlier this month, Qantas and Heathrow Airport teamed up to install a pop-up celebrating Australia Day.

