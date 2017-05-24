In pictures: Starbucks' 'cold coffee' tasting experience

From 15-23 May, Starbucks hosted a multi-sensory experience in partnership with immersive dining company Gingerline and Secret London, in a bid to present a new side to its coffee.

Guests entered the venue - called the Cold Craft Coffee Testing Facility - and immediately were asked to don overalls before being taken into the first of three immersive zones. The experience began with a slide down into a spinning ball pit, where participants were split into teams and asked to forage for irregular balls representing bad coffee beans.

The next room took guests into an icy tundra, where they were met with a dining experience. Visitors had to search the walls for the ingredients needed to finish off the dish, which included cauliflower purée, coffee vinaigrette and ground chocolate.

The final room was a space for relaxation and restoration, featuring furry armchairs with built-in hugging arms. Guests were brought a comforting risotto which had been made with parmesan, chorizo and coffee. At the end of the experience, attendees were asked to complete a questionnaire about the journey, and, depending on the responses, were given a Starbucks cold coffee and chocolate to match their personalities.

In October, Starbucks hosted an immersive tea-themed experience to celebrate the launch of its Teavana hot brewed range of teas.

