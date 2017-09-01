In pictures: Star Wars Force Friday II at John Lewis

Around 1,000 Star Wars fans turned up at John Lewis at midnight on 1 September to mingle with Stormtroopers, and pose with replicas including Rey, Captain Phasma and Kylo Ren.

The top floor of the Oxford Street store was turned into the famous Cantina with Star Wars replicas, and guests enjoyed complimentary Spice Smuggler cocktails and Kessel Run mocktails.

The event is ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Disney and Lucasfilm are hosting Find the Force, an augmented reality treasure hunt over three days.

Sara Gamble, John Lewis Star Wars buyer, said: "Tonight saw John Lewis celebrate Star Wars Force Friday for the first time, and it was great to see the fans experiencing the brand new Exclusive Collector's Edition Star Wars Battling Drones as well as the range of incredible products we are bringing to our customers.

"We're so excited to keep the momentum going throughout September and October with a number of Star Wars inspired experiences such as building your own R2-D2 Unit taking place at John Lewis Oxford Street and other shops around the country."