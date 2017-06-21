In pictures: Spider-Man scales across London buildings

Stuntman Chris Silcox donned the Spider-Man suit to take part in the movie stunt, which saw him scale some of London's highest buildings.

Silcox could be seen hanging off buildings such as the BT Tower and Heron Tower, as well as performing acrobatic flips at famous landmarks including Millennium Bridge. He also made an appearance on London's underground, and took a break to perch on top of a phone box.

Silcox, who is the stunt double for British star Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming, said: "It’s been an honour to work on Spider-Man: Homecoming as Tom's stunt double. I’m proud to bring the Spidey Suit into his hometown and showcase a little of what's to come when the film is released in a few weeks. The views from London's Heron and BT Towers are spectacular and rival those of New York."

More: Last month, Walt Disney Studios marked the launch of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge with an art installation featuring pirates emerging from the sea. In February, Warner Bros unveiled a three-metre-high Lego Batarang on London's South Bank to promote the Lego Batman Movie.

