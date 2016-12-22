In Pictures: Schweppes' 12 days of Christmas

Tonic brand Schweppes showed revellers how to add a twist to classic cocktails for the Christmas and New Year party season, with a bar and masterclass pop-up.

The Schweppes 12 Twists of Christmas cocktails, was implemented by agency The Persuaders, which designed and produced a two-day pop-up masterclass event in Covent Garden for the brand.

The activation involved transforming the White Space venue into an immersive brand world, complete with bubbles, lights and lots of festive sparkle. The agency created a 20ft long bar as well as an exclusive masterclass room where mixologist Matt Whiley demonstrated the 12 different cocktails developed by Schweppes.

The pop-up was open for two days (15-16 December), with day one open to the media only and the second day for members of the public.

The Persuaders creative director said: "We worked closely with the Schweppes 12 Twists of Christmas brand design to create an event space that reflected the Schweppes language of bubbles whilst including a festive twist with lots of intuitive lighting, etches acrylic snowflakes and bespoke hand-crafted chandeliers."

On 9 December, Schweppes teamed up with chef and food writer, Gizzi Erskine, to launch a 'Mixer Hotline' service, helping to deliver the refreshing taste of Schweppes to Christmas revellers. All party-goers had to do was call the dedicated hotline number to claim six bottles of Schweppes mixers including Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water, Soda Water, Bitter Lemon, Lemonade and Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

The Persuaders recently delivered an activation for Not on the High Street, which involved an interactive mobile shopping experience. The agency also worked on a 'flowerbomb taxi' activation for perfume brand Viktor & Rolf.

