In pictures: Ricola celebrates National Swiss Day

According to research conducted by Ricola, nearly two-thirds of people in Wales receive flowers just once a year, or less, and one-fifth said that they have never received flowers in their life.

To celebrate Swiss National Day and put a smile on the face of the people of Cardiff, Ricola surprised the Welsh capital today (1 August) with 200 herb bouquets, left at some of the city’s biggest landmarks, including Cardiff Bay, Cardiff Library and the National Museum.

Each bouquet was made up from the herbs that are used to make the brand's product - sage, peppermint, thyme, mallow, marshmallow, cowslip, burnet, lady’s mantle, yarrow, plantain, elder, horehound and speedwell.

Rebecca Collison, brand manager for Ricola UK, said: "We love our herbs at Ricola and use a blend of thirteen herbs in every single Ricola sweet, so to celebrate Swiss National Day we wanted to do something special with our favourite herbs and flowers. We’re very excited to surprise the wonderful people of Cardiff and hope to put a smile on a few faces today."

In May, Ricola launched its Urban Herb Garden Project in London, showcasing the benefit of natural herbs.

