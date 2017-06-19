In pictures: Rekorderlig's 'Beautifully Swedish' roadshow

Cider brand Rekorderlig has launched its 'Beautifully Swedish' tour, with the aim of introducing people to the Swedish concept of Lagom.

Rekorderlig's roadshow intends to give people across the UK the chance to immerse themselves in Scandinavian style, drink and culture, whilst also channelling the concept of 'Lagom' - the idea that ‘just enough’ is the perfect amount of everything.

The campaign is being run by brand experience agency Sense, and features a range of experiential elements. The tour launched on 15 June, and will run through until the end of July.

Sophie Erskine, brand manager for Rekorderlig, said: "Using a typically Swedish fusion of high-end design and modesty, we want to show people first hand that we’re refreshingly different and a brand you can rely on and trust. Guests to our range of experiences will also be invited to take a ‘Beautifully Swedish’ selfie and share it through their favourite social media channels. Plus they’ll be introduced to ‘the perfect serve’ – tips on the best ways to enjoy Rekorderlig."

Sophie Binskin-Barnes, Rekorderlig account manager at Sense, said: "City centre sites, including London, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Brighton, Canterbury, Cardiff and Manchester, will feature a specially designed #StartTheSwedishWay Rekorderlig Swedish-style holiday hut van, whilst a branded trike will target a host of Tesco supermarkets and also visit bars and pubs along the route. Rekorderlig brand ambassadors will also be visiting offices to deliver gift boxes including bottles of four of the flavours, plus a selection of fruit and ice to make the perfect refreshing summer drink."

More: In February, Ikea launched its 'Live Lagom' event series, which aimed to encourage its customers to live more sustainably.

In May, Hovis embarked on an experiential baking roadshow, introducing guests to the simplicity of the bread-making process.

