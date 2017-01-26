In pictures: Qantas and Heathrow Airport's Australia Day pop-up beach

Australian national carrier Qantas and Heathrow Airport have installed a pop-up beach at Terminal Three today (26 January) to mark Australia Day.

The airline is tempting travellers to escape the cold with the beach-themed activation, while Heathrow passenger ambassadors are joining in the fun too, handing out Aussie sweets and flags to passengers before and after security.

Entertainment is also being provided by an acoustic band playing songs from iconic Australian music stars, including song by Kylie Minogue and INXS.

Markus Svensson, Qantas regional general manager UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa said the pop-up also celebrates the exciting new era for Qantas in the UK, including its new non-stop London to Perth flights.

Svensson said: "Australia Day is all about celebrating the best of Australia, no matter where you are in the world. When London to Perth flights launch next year, UK travellers will be able to experience Australia firsthand with our non-stop services. But today, Qantas and Heathrow are bringing the Aussie summer to them."

Jonathan Coen, Heathrow’s customer services Director said: "We are delighted to give passengers a ‘warm’ Aussie welcome to Terminal 3 on this chilly January day. We have had a fantastic year working with Qantas celebrating our birthday and hearing all the exciting stories from passengers travelling with us. Here’s to the next 70 years of stories."

McDonald's is staging a 'Big Big Mac' installation in Tamworth, New South Wales to mark Australia Day, while Australian brand Starward Whisky and whisky specialist Milroy's of Soho are teaming up this week to host Australia Day celebrations, with an in-house tasting and outdoor BBQ

