In pictures: Poundland's activation at Epsom Derby

Retailer Poundland worked with agency Savvy to create an experience at this year's Epsom Derby, which invited guests to take part in a range of race-themed activities.

Poundland's activation, which launched on 2 June, gave visitors the chance to take part in race-themed games, including the chance to win prizes at the Poundland Stable, where they could receive a free souvenir at the Photo Finish. Guests were also able to purchase race day essentials from the Poundland pop-up shop, 'Till on the Hill'.

The brand wanted to use the experience to gain a wider reach from social channels, using platforms such as Facebook Live to to share key moments from the activity. Race-goers were encouraged to share the action on their social channels using the hashtag #OnTheHill.

Sarah Dennis, group account director at Savvy, said: "With its scale and size, this has been one of our most ambitious experiential activities to date. To realise it we brought together a bespoke team of social media strategists, event planners, creatives and technologists to ensure we delivered something truly magical."

Mark Pym, trading controller of marketing, space and activity at Poundland, said: "This is the single biggest experiential activation for our brand which has only been made possible by working in partnership with Savvy. Savvy has been a fundamental extension to our team here at Poundland – it’s been a fantastic collaboration which we’re all really proud of."

In March, Savvy worked with William Hill to create a holographic window takeover ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

