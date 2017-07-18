In pictures: Pip & Nut unveils first experiential campaign

Nut butter brand Pip & Nut has unveiled its first experiential campaign, which takes the form of a series of 'Pipnic' pop-ups at several UK locations.

The 'Pipnic' pop-ups work as sampling spaces for Pip & Nut and have been devised and delivered by agency Sense. Guests can test a range of nut butter and nut milk breakfast, lunch and snack ideas, as well as take part in yoga and exercise classes run by fitness studio Frame.

Pip & Nut has worked with Sense to create the summer-themed activation, which aims to bring to life the nut butter product as well as the playful nature of the brand. The activity also marks Pip & Nut's biggest sampling distribution to date, with 50,000 samples being handed out across the six-day campaign.

The Pipnic pop-ups intend to target commuters during the weeks and will hit high footfall parks and events during the weekend. Visitors will be treated to a breakfast of granola pots with almond milk and a drizzle of almond butter, while lunch consists of open sandwich tasters with toppings such as almond butter with avocado and chilli and coconut flavoured almond butter with mixed berries. The two meals on offer aim to showcase the versatility of nut butter.

Pip Murray, founder of Pip & Nut, said: "Pipnics really captures the fun, playful nature of the Pip & Nut brand both in terms of the menu, activities on offer and also the design of the space, which includes lots of brand notes with a picnic chillout area and a bright coloured bar. As well as building brand awareness and encouraging trial, we wanted to use the campaign as an opportunity to educate on usage occasions and create a Pip & Nut ‘moment’, a time in the day to both enjoy a nut butter treat and take some time to pause."

Joanna Wharton, senior account manager at Sense, said: "We’re very excited to be working with such an innovative brand during a key growth period. Our brand ambassadors will be taking Pip & Nut’s great sense of fun and its message about the importance of a healthy lifestyle to Londoners over the summer months."

The campaign kicked off on 13 July in Islington and will culminate in Tooting Common on 22 July.

