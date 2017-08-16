In pictures: Oreo 'Discover your Flavour' by HeyHuman

Oreo, the Mondelez International brand, has been inviting people to find out which of its new flavours is best suited to them.

A colourful branded van has been touring the country presenting people with a personality quiz to determine whether they are best suited to Strawberry Cheesecake, Choc'o Brownie, Peanut Butter or Cool Mint Cookies. Those taking part in the quiz receive a free truffle.

The van has visited London's Southbank and Bristol's Balloon Festival so far, and has already engaged with 85,000 people. Next stops are the Edinburgh Fringe, and Fusion Festival in Liverpool.

HeyHuman helped Oreo create the campaign.

