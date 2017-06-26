In pictures: The O2's 10th birthday celebrations

Mobile network brand O2 celebrated the 10th birthday of The O2 venue in Greenwich, London, with a series of live experiences, which took place from 16-24 June.

Live experiences included performances from the likes of Alt-J and Céline Dion. One particular fan experience, delivered by brand experience agency Ice, saw a 10th Birthday Box placed at the centre of The O2's piazza, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes, as well as take part in a game show hosted by presenter Vernon Kay and supported by Chris Moyles.

Emily Knapp, director of events at Ice, said: "O2 has always given music fans fantastic live experiences and we’ve certainly achieved that this week. Throughout The O2’s birthday celebrations, fans have had the opportunity to win some really great prizes with a number each day taking part in our live game show. The fans really were the stars of the show."

More: In March, O2 unveiled virtual reality experiences which aimed to put fans at the centre of the action. Also in March, the brand announced its #FollowTheRabbit campaign, which promised to focus on live experiences.

