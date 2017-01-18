In pictures: Moonpig and Mind's garden installation

Personalised greeting card and gift retailer Moonpig staged a one-day event with mental health charity Mind, to spread the message that no one should face a mental health problem alone.

To mark the launch of a new bespoke bouquet and Thinking of You card range in aid of Mind, the #PlantASmile installation came to London’s Observation Point on 16 January – Blue Monday, the so-called most depressing day of the year. Moonpig worked with Popcorn PR to deliver the activation.

The installation, which showcased elaborate floral archways made up of Moonpig bouquets and a wishing well post box, aimed to bust this myth and remind people that depression is a serious condition that is not dictated by one date a year, and that friends and family can play an important role by staying connected all year round.

The installation urged the public to connect with loved ones who might be struggling with their mental health in the same way they would if someone had a physical health problem, by sending cards, flowers and offering gestures of kindness. Visitors were able to send a card to friends and family from the Moonpig and Mind ‘Thinking of You’ range, posted in the wishing well on the day for Moonpig to deliver.

Encouraging conversation around the cause, there was a chance for those who shared their photo on social media using the dedicated #PlantASmile hashtag to be rewarded with the opportunity to gift a bouquet to a different friend every month for a year. Abi Laditan, PR manager at Moonpig said: "We’re really proud to be partnering with Mind, a charity we consider to be highly-relevant and absolutely vital in our current climate. Our products are all about making people smile, and staying in touch with those we love throughout the year. The #PlantASmile experiential campaign was created to generate awareness of mental health, really engage consumers and to highlight ways in which we can support those we care about. The activity has given us a platform to showcase how best we can support those living with mental health conditions." Moonpig also enlisted the help of Mind ambassador, actress and television presenter Denise Welch. On the day, Welch was in attendance at the installation and also spent time discussing her own experience with mental health.

The pop-up garden was inspired by research carried out by Moonpig, which found that half of those surveyed (50%) would send a get-well card to someone suffering from a physical health problem, whilst only a fifth (21%) of people would send a get-well card to someone living with a mental health problem at home. However, over two thirds (68%) of those who live with mental health problems said receiving a gift or a kind act would make them feel like someone cared about them and a further 65% stated that this would make them feel as though they weren’t alone.

Moonpig hosted a Flower Garden installation at London's One New Change in 2015. Last year, Dixons Carphone launched a campaign for World Mental Health Day.

