In pictures: Monarch's giant floral plane comes to London

Airline and holiday brand Monarch brought a giant floral plane to London Victoria station on 17 May, ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show.

The installation featured nearly 10,000 flowers, which were native to Monarch’s new flight and holiday destinations. Flowers used included honeysuckle grown in Stockholm, sunflowers from Porto, lavender from the fields of Zagreb and bougainvillea from Valencia.

Measuring 15 feet in both length and width, the plane was installed in London Victoria Station yesterday (17 May), while a flight crew were onsite to hand out hundreds of free posies to brighten up the day of passers-by. TV gardener Charlie Dimmock was also at the activation to give commuters an unexpected surprise.

The plane took 200 hours to build, with flowers were attached by hand. Monarch was also giving away one pair of flights to the friendliest commuters as part of the brand's ‘Year of Nice’ initiative, which aims to promote the traditional values of chivalry, courtesy and respect.

More: Earlier this month, Easyjet staged a Côte d'Azur experience, which used immersive theatre to transport guests to southeastern France. In January, Swiss International Airlines delivered a ski-themed event to celebrate the British love of queuing.

