In pictures: Marie Curie's Garden of Light

To mark the launch of Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal, thousands of handmade daffodils have appeared in London's 's Paternoster Square in a new immersive art installation.

The Garden of Light has 2,100 illuminated handcrafted daffodils, which represents the 2,100 Marie Curie nurses across the UK who provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness.

The installation features winding pathways for the public to walk amongst the flowers whilst they listen to recordings of voices reading real-life letters sent to Marie Curie nurses from the families of patients they’ve supported. The audio will bring to life the individual stories of a handful of the 50,000 people affected by terminal illness that Marie Curie supports each year.

Visitors can also leave behind a memory of someone they love by writing a message on a petal and placing it on the ‘Memory Wall’, which over the course of the installation will form a giant daffodil made of memories. Visitors can also make a donation to Marie Curie in return for a daffodil pin.

The installation has been created by public artists Greyworld over the course of six months and took a total of 1,800 hours to build.

Marie Curie ambassadors Frankie Bridge and Stephen Mangan both attended the launch.



The garden is open to the public until 12 March. There is also a garden in Coracles in Carmarthen from 1-5 March, and another in St Andrews Square, Edinburgh from 16-18 March.

