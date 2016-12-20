In pictures: Luminate Southampton show

A digital light show projecting scenes of Southampton through the ages took place over two weekends in December, to mark the opening of restaurants within a new extension at retail destination Westquay.

The Luminate Southampton festivities began on 10 December, in the new public plaza The Esplanade. It featured a winter LED parade through Southampton which saw an array of LED drummers, snow queens, polar bears light installations, handmade lanterns and LED umbrellas parade through the city ending in Esplanade at Westquay. Agency The Fair worked on the activation.

This was then followed by a digital mapping show onto the historic city walls, content for which was designed to cover the history of Southampton from the 1400s right through to the present day. This included scenes of the Titanic, the digital age and references to Tim Berners Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web and chair in computer science at the University of Southampton.

Louise Ford, production manager at The Fair, said: "It has been an incredible project revealing the history of Southampton. The positive feedback from the press and public has been great and has really hit a chord with local residents who had connections with the Titanic. We’re all looking forward to 2017 and the extensive events programme we have planned to animate the space."

Westquay is managed by retail and property company Hammerson.

