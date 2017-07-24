In pictures: Lululemon's Sweatlife festival

Lululemon's Sweatlife festival encouraged guests to take part in a day of wellbeing, which aimed to improve connectivity and personal development. Visitors were able to enjoy hip-hop and asana yoga, as well as celebrating the fitness landscape of London.
Alongside yoga, other activities included boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp, dance and crossfit, each led by a crew of local 'sweat' experts. Fitness studios such as Barry's Bootcamp, The Foundry, Bandforce, Breathe Studio and Xtend Barre were onsite to give guests a taste of a Sweatlife workout.
Attendees were also able to engage in motivational talks hosted by wellness experts such as author Jodie Shield, and food writer Annie Clark. A 'Gong Bath' was in place for guests to enjoy a long soak, and the festival featured food vendors, beer gardens and a marketplace to complete the experience.
More: Event TV - Virgin Sport's Festival of Fitness
Five of the best fitness and sport-themed activations
For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.
Comment below to let us know what you think.