In pictures: Lululemon's Sweatlife festival

Lululemon Athletica hosted a one-day Sweatlife festival on 22 July at London's Tobacco Dock, inviting guests to combine sweat sessions with personal development.

Lululemon's Sweatlife festival encouraged guests to take part in a day of wellbeing, which aimed to improve connectivity and personal development. Visitors were able to enjoy hip-hop and asana yoga, as well as celebrating the fitness landscape of London.

Alongside yoga, other activities included boxing, pilates, spin, barre, bootcamp, dance and crossfit, each led by a crew of local 'sweat' experts. Fitness studios such as Barry's Bootcamp, The Foundry, Bandforce, Breathe Studio and Xtend Barre were onsite to give guests a taste of a Sweatlife workout.

Attendees were also able to engage in motivational talks hosted by wellness experts such as author Jodie Shield, and food writer Annie Clark. A 'Gong Bath' was in place for guests to enjoy a long soak, and the festival featured food vendors, beer gardens and a marketplace to complete the experience.

