In pictures: Lavazza's coffee activation at the Golden Globes

Lavazza was the official coffee provider at the Golden Globes ceremony, which took place on 8 January in Los Angeles, California, and which recognises the best in motion pictures and television.

Lavazza had a presence within the Golden Globe Awards Lounge at The Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony took place. Before, during and immediately following the awards, a pop-up Lavazza café operated within the Lounge. Designed with a typically Italian contemporary eye, the café served Golden Globe winners, nominees, industry leaders and other guests traditional Lavazza coffee experiences including the signature Coffeetail No. 51, a cocktail made with Lavazza cold-brew coffee, vodka and ginger ale, and the famed Coffee Caviar, which is part of a long list of coffee design specialties created in collaboration with some of the world's most esteemed chefs including Ferran Adrià, Massimo Bottura and Carlo Cracco.

Guests were also able to preview Kafa, a Lavazza single origin product that will be relaunched in 2017 in the US with a new, even more exclusive look and feel. These served in limited-edition themed cups specifically made for the occasion. The cup – inclusive of the Golden Globe Awards logo – was inspired by the much-anticipated ceremony and is crafted in black, complemented with real gold.

The company also had experts from the Lavazza Training Center on-hand to create unique coffee experience recipes for guests. Last year, Lavazza partnered with British designer brand Mother of Pearl to create its own bespoke cup design for London Fashion Week.

