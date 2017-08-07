In pictures: Lavazza at Wilderness Festival

Coffee brand Lavazza worked with brand experience agency Amplify to stage an experiential campaign at Wilderness Festival, which finished yesterday (6 August).

Lavazza worked with Amplify to stage its Wilderness activation in a bid to reach a younger audience. The brand created a 'Waves of Coffee' workshop experience, which invited guests to discover Lavazza's full portfolio while also immersing themselves in its Italian heritage.

Guests were able to relax in a café environment, which featured an intimate workshop space where participants could explore coffee’s different eras and trends, from instant through to artisan and the futuristic brews of tomorrow. Visitors could also take part in a coffee tasting experience, which matched different coffees to flavours such as caviar or liqueur.

Outside the café, Lavazza-branded tricycles travelled throughout the campsites providing free Prontissimo instant coffee to festival-goers in need of a caffeinated pick-me-up. The sampling activity intended to drive footfall to the core brand experience.

By night, the café was transformed into a coffee-themed cocktail bar, complete with a resident DJ. The activation aimed to engage younger people, who see cocktails as a gateway into drinking coffee.

In January, Lavazza hosted a pop-up café at this year's Golden Globes ceremony, offering signature cocktails.

More: In May, Starbucks hosted a 'cold coffee' tasting experience in collaboration with immersive dining company Gingerline.

