In pictures: KFC's 'Southern Legends' gig series

Fast food chain KFC has kicked off its 'Southern Legends' tour, celebrating the launch of four limited edition burgers in the UK.

KFC worked with creative agency Mother to develop an integrated campaign, promoting the fast food brand's limited edition burger range. The burgers are inspired by locations across the Southern USA including Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Nashville.

The campaign centres on the "sounds of the South", and consists of a gig series which invites guests to enjoy live music at KFC locations across the UK. Having launched on 14 August, gigs have so far taken place in London districts Alperton and Greenford, as well as Reading Gate Retail Park.

Dr Joe, a four piece band from Austin, Texas, was the first band to perform. The music aimed to channel the flavour of KFC's Texas Ranch burger.

Banditos, a band originating from Birmingham, Alabama, will perform at KFC stores in Wales during the week commencing 28 August, with the aim of celebrating the Alabama Cheese offering. Two more bands, yet to be revealed, will play gigs in Cheshire and Scotland.

As well as marking the launch of the limited edition burgers, the campaign aims to celebrate KFC's Southern heritage. Jack Hinchliffe, innovation director at KFC UK and Ireland, said: "The bands that are coming out of Tennessee, Alabama and Texas are some of the most exciting, talented and relevant musicians and the same goes for the food trends. This campaign blends the two, bringing an authentic and contemporary Southern experience to the UK."

The limited edition burgers will be available in the UK for two weeks each.

More: In July, KFC teamed up with Robinsons to stage an interactive window display celebrating Wimbledon.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.