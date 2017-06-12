In pictures: Jack Daniel's, Old Mout Cider and Strongbow at Isle of Wight Festival 2017

Isle of Wight Festival took place this weekend ( 8-11 June) and featured activations from Jack Daniel's and Heineken-owned brands Old Mout Cider and Strongbow.

Old Mout Cider's Kiwi Camp hosted yoga sessions and invited guests to take part in a 'Rockaoke' with Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson and installed a superhero-themed slide, which visitors could slide down while dressed up in superhero costumes. Festival-goers could also sample three different flavours of the cider.

Strongbow, also owned by Heineken, returned to the festival for the fifth year in a row with its Strongbow Yard, which featured DJ sets and welcomed guests until 1am every night.

Jack Daniel's brought Jack Rocks to the festival for the third year running, which showcased emerging talent.

British Airways staged its 'BA Access All Areas' activation, which included DJs and ran competitions, giving guests the opportunity to win flights from Gatwick to New York, Peru, Cape Town and Costa Rica.

Other activations included an experience from wine brand Black Tower, which invited visitors to relax in its branded garden while enjoying a glass of wine. A Despicable Me-themed activation allowed guests to take selfies with the film's characters and offered phone charging stations.

