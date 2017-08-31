In pictures: Hendrick's P.L.A.N.T experience

Hendrick's Gin toured its P.L.A.N.T activation across UK festivals this summer, inviting guests to take part in a scientific experiment.

Hendrick's Gin invited volunteers to take part in a science experiment, as it toured its P.L.A.N.T activation across UK festivals.

P.L.A.N.T - A.K.A the Perilous Laboratory for the Absorbment of Natural Teachings - aimed to strengthen human connection to the natural world by making music using cucumbers.

Guests were greeted by Hendrick’s laboratorians, who demonstrated how to make music by collaborating with cucumbers that had been rigged up to software to produce a range of different sounds and styles. If visitors were successful in making their cucumber-based composition, they were rewarded with a Hendrick's gin and tonic.

The activation aimed to celebrate cucumbers, which is a key infusion in Hendrick's Gin. ACA Live were responsible for delivering the experience, which visited the Royal Horticultural Society summer shows, Standon Calling Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe and Waitrose Summer Festival.

More: In June, Hendrick's launched a 'Cucumber Hour', giving consumers the chance to receive a gin and tonic in exchange for a cucumber.

World Gin Day: The best brand activations

From 4 September, Event will be joining forces with Campaign

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think



