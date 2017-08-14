In pictures: Hasbro takes My Little Pony on tour

Toy company Hasbro is bringing back its My Little Pony 'Friendship Tour' for a second year to celebrate the release of My Little Pony: The Movie.

Hasbro's My Little Pony 'Friendship Tour' is visiting cities across the UK, having kicked off in Liverpool on 26 July. The tour will appear in 14 locations, finishing at The Big Feastival in Kingham from 25-27 August.

Guests are welcomed aboard the signature pink double-decker bus, where they can explore the My Little Pony world of Equestria. Children and families are encouraged to celebrate the "positive power" of the brand.

The 'Friendship Tour' is giving fans of the toy brand a chance to celebrate the upcoming release of My Little Pony: The Movie, which is set to hit UK cinemas on 20 October. Visitors can watch clips of the new movie and create selfie gifs using scenes from the film, or locations from the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic TV show.

New for this year, the tour features "Ponification Stations", offering guests free face painting to transform them into their favourite My Little Pony character.

Hasbro has worked with brand experience ID Experiential to stage the activation.

More: In May, ID worked with Play-Doh to stage an 'Imagination Tour', encouraging families to have fun and be creative.

